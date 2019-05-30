Abu Dhabi: Parking will be free across surface parking bays in Abu Dhabi between June 2 and June 7 on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, the Abu Dhabi Department of Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) announced Wednesday.

The free parking has been announced to commemorate the festival, the ITC said in a statement.

Free parking will commence on midnight, Sunday, June 2, and extend until 7:59am on Saturday, June 8. However, motorists still need to adhere to residential parking regulations every day after 9pm, the ITC urged.