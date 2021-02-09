Four killed in a bus accident on Sharjah-Khor Fakkan Road on Tuesday morning. Photo for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News/archive

Sharjah: At least four people have been killed and nine injured in a freak bus accident on the Sharjah-Khor Fakkan Road on Tuesday morning.

The injured have been taken to a number of hospitals in Sharjah and neighbouring emirates, police said. All the victims and injured are Asians. The crash occurred as a result of a sudden deviation of the vehicle, police said.

The specialised patrols of the Sharjah Police, the Air Wing and the National Ambulance in Sharjah were pressed into service to expedite the rescue efforts. Immediately after the crash, and to transport the injured workers, the road was closed in both directions in order to allow the helicopter of the Sharjah Police Air Wing to transport the injured.

Details

Major Abdullah Al Mandhari, Head of Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, said that a notification was received to the Operations Room at 6:10am on Tuesday, stating that a minibus belonging to a company located on Khorfakan Street, had crashed at Al-Suyoh intersection in the direction towards Tawi Al-Saman intersection, and it was carrying 14 passengers, in addition to the driver. Traffic officers as well as paramedics and Police air wing had moved to the site of the accident upon receiving the report.

Major Al Mandhari explained that it was found through inspection and preliminary planning that the accident occurred due to a sudden deviation, and that resulted in the immediate death of four workers on the bus and the injury of nine others.