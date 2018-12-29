“The Plan envisages the construction of 11 new marine transit stations in Dubai over the period of 2018-2020, thus raising the number to 58 marine transport stations in Dubai by 2020. It also encompasses the manufacturing of 11 boats to bring the total number to 61 boats by 2020. New lines will be opened on Dubai Creek, Jumeirah Beach, new islands, and the Dubai Water Canal as well as the ferry service between Dubai and Sharjah.”