This strategy is set to transform Dubai, promising an environment designed for optimal living standards, with over 200 projects, initiatives, and plans, all meticulously crafted to enhance the quality of life in Dubai. Here’s a glimpse into the future of Dubai over the next decade.

1. Mobility and Transportation

By 2033 …

• 25 per cent of trips will be self-driving, 45 per cent will be completed through sustainable means.

• Cycling lanes across the emirate will be doubled, extending for up to 1,150km.

• Bus routes will be increased by 117 per cent, from 4,008km to 8,722km.

• Railway network will be expanded from 100 to 159km.

2. Beachfront development

Your favourite beaches are also going to get an upgrade very soon. Plans are in place to upgrade the beaches at Jebel Ali, Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim and Al Mamzar, to increase public services, accessibility, cycling tracks, night swimming facilities, and also create dedicated women's beaches. Here are some of the ways in which these public areas will be upgraded:

• 100 per cent accessibility for People of Determination and senior citizens.

• Expanding cycling tracks on beaches by 300 per cent.

• Extending the length of night swimming beaches by 60 per cent.

These initiatives are aligned with the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which aims to increase the length of public beaches by 400 per cent.

3. 20-minute city concept

Imagine living in a city where 80 per cent of essential services are accessible within a 20-minute journey using sustainable and soft mobility (non-motorised transport) options. This is the future that Dubai envisions. The 20-minute city concept will revolutionise urban living, ensuring convenience and reducing the carbon footprint by promoting walking, cycling, and the use of e-scooters.

4. Wellbeing districts and infrastructure enhancements

Communities will also see a major upgrade in the quality of life with the following projects:

• Wellbeing districts: Creation of areas designed for health, leisure, and community activities.

• Model neighbourhoods: Al Mizhar 1, Al Khawaneej 2, and Al Barsha 2 will see infrastructure upgrades including social amenities, parks, mosques, shops, and improved connections.

• Pedestrian and cycling tracks: Construction of over 115 km of tracks, planting over 3,000 trees, and creating 20 investment opportunities.

• Redevelopment: Upgrading streets, shaded canopies, lanes for bikes and e-scooters, pedestrian walkways, and family recreational spaces.

5. Next generation of parks

As part of the plan, over 30 parks will be developed, tailored to diverse community needs, reflecting each district's unique character.

6. Sustainable urban development

Aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, the strategy features an integrated roadmap for sustainable urban development in the city for all segments of the community, establishing Dubai as one of the world's best cities in terms of wellbeing.

7. Natural environment and sustainability

• Environmental monitoring: Three hundred and seventy six stations for monitoring aquatic environments and air pollutants.

• Waste-to-energy: The strategy will bring to Dubai the world's largest waste-to-energy conversion project.

• Wildlife reserves: Eight natural wildlife reserves spanning 1,266 square kilometres and marine reserves covering 32 square kilometres will also be built.

• Solar energy: The strategy has set several targets in the field of energy in the run up to 2033. Key initiatives include expanding electricity charging stations across Dubai and developing the Mohammed bin Rashid Solar Park, the world's largest single-site solar energy park.

• Green spaces: Increasing public parks area from 23 to 64 square kilometres and developing over 200 parks and squares.

8. Cultural and creative hub

By 2023, Dubai will be …

• hosting over 1,000 annual sports, community, cultural, arts, and entertainment events.

• increasing areas for entertainment, tourism, and hotels by 134 per cent by 2040.

9. Youth and children initiatives

The plan also lays great emphasis on early development, focusing on mental health, newborn screening, active schools, youth counselling, internet safety, and a Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) museum for children.

10. Community and social wellbeing