Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice -President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday approved Dubai urban plan to develop and expand the length of public beaches by 400 per cent by 2040.
The urban plan aims to expand the area of the public beaches from 21 to 105 kilometre and increase services provided at beaches by 300 per cent.
“In 1960, we launched the first urban plan in Dubai. Development still goes on and we are still at the beginning. We will continue to provide individuals and families with the highest standard of living and quality of life,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
Sheikh Mohammed said that the new urban developments will add and contribute to the emirate’s economic and tourism agenda over the next decade. “Dubai will continue to compete for the best place for visitors and residents,” he emphasised.
“Our goal is to cement Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most beautiful and developed cities. “We will continue to maintain Dubai’s uniqueness and keep its name associated with success and the impossible,” Sheikh Mohammed added.