Emirates will fly to five cities from July 12-26 Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: As part of a 15-day agreement between UAE and India, UAE-based carriers have announced flights to carry Indian citizens from the UAE to India. These flights will be in operation starting July 12.

From Dubai

Emirates announced they would be operating special repatriation flights from Dubai to five Indian cities between July 12-26. The flights will be operated to Bengaluru, Delhi and Kochi, each twice daily, Mumbai three times daily and Thiruvananthapuram once a day between July 12-26.

Flights to Bengaluru and Mumbai are subject to state government approval.

Flights can be booked on emirates.com, through travel agents, Emirates’ sales offices and the contact centre. Passengers must meet all the entry requirements of the destination to be allowed to board the flights. The rates for flights on the website range from Dh950 onwards.

Only Indian citizens stranded in the UAE will be allowed to fly from Dubai to the five Indian destinations.

From Abu Dhabi

Etihad Airways will resume a limited number of special flights from Abu Dhabi to six Indian gateways; Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Mumbai, between July 15-26.

Mumbai flights will be daily, Delhi will be six times a week, Chennai and Bengaluru five times a week, Kochi twice weekly and Hyderabad once a week.

All eligible passengers travelling from India to Abu Dhabi must possess the relevant UAE entry approvals set by the government of Abu Dhabi. Passengers travelling to India must adhere to guidelines set by the government of India, and are also requested to arrive at Abu Dhabi Airport a minimum of four hours prior to departure to undertake mandatory rapid testing in Terminal 1A before check-in.

From Sharjah

Air Arabia will also be operating special scheduled flights from Sharjah to India. These special flights are dedicated to carrying Indian passengers residing in the UAE back home.

They will fly from Sharjah to; Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mumbai and Trivandrum.

Bookings can be done through the Air Arabia website, contact centre or partner travel agents. Passengers holding a credit voucher can utilise their credit as a payment towards the new booking by calling the contact center on 06-5580000. Flights are reserved for Indian nationals only.

Travel rules

Passengers must arrive at the airport four hours prior to departure.

Passengers must wear medical masks and gloves at the airport, on board the plane, and in transit.

Flights from India to Dubai

Flying back from India, these flights will be available for UAE nationals and residents with prior entry approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDFRA) for residents of Dubai and ICA approval for residents of other emirates of the UAE.