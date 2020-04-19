Image Credit: Courtesy: Cafu

Dubai: In support of the UAE’s efforts to combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, CAFU is collaborating with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) to offer 640 of its employees free fuel. In a show of appreciation, CAFU hopes to ease some of the burden that weighs on the shoulders of healthcare professionals as governments around the world tackle the outbreak.

The announcement follows an initiative that was launched last month in which CAFU has committed to providing all ambulance vehicles that are operated by the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) with free fuel for a period of two weeks. As an extension, CAFU now offers DHA workers that are registered with CAFU a Dh75 discount on their next two fuel deliveries.

Rashid Al Ghurair, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at CAFU, said, “CAFU has evolved into an essential part of people’s lives since its launch. We now operate 180 trucks across Dubai, Ajman, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain. CAFU is designed as a contactless service and our pilots fuel up the cars of our customers wherever they are and at whatever time they need it, minimizing their exposure by reducing human interactions.”

In a further statement, Mr. Al Ghurair stressed the importance of giving back to the community and supporting each other during this critical time. “Our healthcare professionals are the first line of defense in this fight against COVID-19. This initiative serves as a small token of appreciation to thank all DHA employees for their huge sacrifices, long working hours and their tremendous efforts. It is not an overstatement to say that they truly are our heroes in these difficult times.”

Amna Al Suwaidi, Director of Human Resources Department at the DHA said the medical sector is committed to overcoming the challenges of containing the spread of COVID-19 and has been working sleepless nights to ensure the health and wellbeing of our community.