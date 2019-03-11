Abu Dhabi is the second most forgetful city in the Mena and Pakistan region when it comes to things left behind in Uber vehicles, according to the Uber Lost and Found Index for 2019, which was released on Monday.

Qassim in Saudi Arabia was the most forgetful city, while Dubai was sixth. The most commonly forgotten items in the UAE were phones and cameras, with the most forgetful times being towards the end of the week between the hours of 5pm and 7pm on a Wednesday or Thursday. The most forgetful day in the UAE was also New Year’s Day. Uber reminded its customers that it was easy to report and reclaim lost items by simply tapping ‘Your Trips’ and selecting the trip where you left something behind, before tapping ‘I lost an item’ on the Uber App.