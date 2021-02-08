Dubai: A motorist rammed into a shop in the Al Refaa area in Dubai on Monday, causing minor injuries to three workers who were inside the shop, an official said.
Brigadier Ahmad Thani Bin Gulitha, Director of Al Refaa Police station, said the driver lost control on the wheel, jumped onto the pavement and smashed into the shop.
The accident, which happened last Thursday, caused minor injuries to three workers who were inside the shop.
“The driver was trying to slow down and observe the traffic movement as he was trying to cross into a service road. He pressed the accelator instead of the brake. He lost control on the wheel, jumped onto the pavement and smashed the glass of the shopfront,” Brig Bin Gulitha said. “The workers received medical treatment and legal procedures were taken against the driver.”
The driver was referred to Traffic Prosecution to finish the investigation.
Brig Bin Gulitha, warned against sudden swerving while moving from a road to another and not to be distracted while driving. “Drivers should follow traffic instructions and speed limits especially while entering a road,” added Brig Bin Gulitha.