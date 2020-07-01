Strict guidelines being followed as precautionary measures are put in place

A visitor's temperature being checked at the entrance of the Bur Dubai temple on Wednesday after it reopened Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: The Hindu temple in Bur Dubai welcomed around 100 worshippers after it reopened its doors on Wednesday morning.

Precautionary measures were in place and visitors came wearing face masks and observed physical distancing. They also did not linger inside the temple – they came and left swiftly to allow a smooth flow of people.

Speaking to Gulf News, Suresh Galani, one of the trustees at the temple, said they received the green light on Tuesday from the authorities to reopen. “We opened at 7.30am and kept the door open for 30 minutes. We are allowed to open twice a day at 7.30am and 6.30pm for 30 minutes each time,” he said.

“The temple will be closed after the agreed time and the premises cleaned. We will follow the same routine and observe the calibrated reopening until we get further instructions from Dubai authorities,” Galani added.

Gurudwara to reopen on July 4

Meanwhile, the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara in Jebel Ali will reopen on Saturday (July 4), Surender Singh Kandhari, chairman of Gurudwara, confirmed to Gulf News,

The Jebel Ali Grudwara is all set to reopen on July 4 Image Credit: Supplied

“We are all grateful to the authorities for allowing us to open the Gurudwara and all our devotees are eagerly waiting to come to pray and thank the Almighty for all the good that they have experienced during these difficult times,” he said.

“We shall be going through a new way of life. We will all have to adjust, change and accept the new norms. There will be a total new lifestyle,” he added and noted, “Those who will enter the Gurudwara will have to wear masks, gloves, use sanitisers, go through sanitising tunnels, and their temperatures will be measured.”

“Gurudwara will be following strict precautionary measures and protocols laid down by the authorities to ensure the safety of all,” he reiterated.

Kandhari said starting July 4, the Gurudwara will be open from 9am – 9.30 am and 6pm – 6.30 pm from Saturday to Thursday and will be closed on Fridays. Gurudwara will be open only for a walk-through darshan (‘looking’ at the deity).

Children below 12 and elderly above 60 are not allowed to enter Gurudwara for the special darshan at the time being.

Emirates-ID or approved ID shall be checked by the Gurudwara staff. Entry would be barred for people without face mask and gloves. Devotees must wear mask and gloves all the time when they are inside Gurudwara premises. Restrooms shall be closed during the operating hours.

Everyone must observe and maintain a social distance of two meters from one another.

All visitors would be requested to pass through the sanitising tunnel before entering the Darbar (prayer) hall. They must also properly sanitise their hands.

Respectful clothing is mandatory for all devotees and devotees are to carry their own head scarves to cover their heads while coming for darshan.

There will be no large gatherings and overcrowding of devotees and visitors around its premises while handshake, touching, hugging or any physical contacts will not be allowed.

There are thermal scanners placed at the entrance of the Gurudwara, and anyone with a temperature of 37.5 degrees Centigrade will not be allowed to enter.

No deg prashad and langar prashad will be served during darshan and the temple shall be closed immediately after the darshan hours as specified by the CDA.