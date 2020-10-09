SHARJAH: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, visited the city of Kalba yesterday and inaugurated the Kalba Road, besides inspecting several developmental and tourism projects in the city.
Kalba Road, a prominent development, reduces the travel time between Sharjah and Kalba from 90 minutes to 60 minutes.
The Ruler of Sharjah unveiled a commemorative plaque at the inauguration event to mark the opening of the Dh1 billion-Kalba Road, which is 26km long and extends from Wadi Al Hilou to The Flag Square in Kalba. The Kalba Road comprises Wadi Al Hilou Road, which is 12.5km long, with two double lanes, 26 metres in width, and includes three intersections and 10 crossings, while Wadi Madiq Road, which is 8.5km long, includes a two-lane 450-metre long mountain tunnel, five crossings and one intersection.
The Sharjah Ruler also inspected several projects built on both sides of Kalba Road, including the green spaces forming hanging gardens, in addition to a 2km-long Yahar Lagoon project.
Million trees
He stopped at Wadi Al Ghail Dam where he was briefed about the various projects. He directed officials to develop Wadi Al Ghail and establish a garden and places for camping as well as other mobile food carts and a mountain walkway. He ordered the planting of a million Sidr trees around the dam and the valley to the summits of the surrounding mountains.
He further inspected the Kalba Corniche project, which extends over 9.5km, and has been provided with all services and facilities including a series of restaurants, shops, recreational facilities, green parks, children’s play areas and other playgrounds for adults.
The project includes 2,200 parking spaces in addition to 85 parking spaces allocated for people with disabilities, 14 pedestrian paths, a park, beaches, and a garden of 8km long. A 7km jogging track has been implemented. Dr. Sheikh Sultan also visited the Kalba Literary Council and toured the various departments and sections of the building.
During the tour, the Ruler of Sharjah was accompanied by Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of the Ruler’s Office in Khorfakkan; Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office in Kalba; Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture; Yousef Saleh Al Suwaiji, Chairman of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, SRTA; Khaled bin Butti Al Muhairi, Department of Town Planning and Survey (DTPS), and Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, Adviser to the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey.