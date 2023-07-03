1. 40% travel time cut on this Dubai road towards Sharjah

Garn Al Sabkha Street to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road peak hour journey in 12 minutes

2. Less than three weeks for another public holiday in the UAE

Based on predictions, UAE residents will get their next public holiday in July

3. KCR: From Modi's critic to Congress' rival in India

As 2024 polls approach, secret alliances and absences raise questions on opposition unity

4. Trapped in sleep debt? Here’s how you can repay it

If you don’t get enough sleep, you’re caught in sleep debt

5. Saudi Arabila: 17,615 held for attempting Hajj without permit

128,999 vehicles unauthorised to enter Mecca denied entry

