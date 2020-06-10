All of the warehouses belonged to one company, no injuries reported

Six warehouses destroyed by fire in Ajman Image Credit: Ajman Civil Defence

Ajman: A fire broke out in a number of warehouses in Ajman’s new industrial area early Wednesday but no casualties were reported, an official at Ajman Civil Defence said.

The six warehouses belonged to one company and were completely destroyed by the blaze, which was reported at around 2:13am.

Firefighters from Ajman managed to control the fire and prevented it from spreading to the adjacent warehouses.

A rescue team evacuated nearby buildings to ensure workers’ safety.

Police cordoned off all roads leading to the warehouses allowing firefighters and ambulance personnel to reach the area quickly, leading to the fire being brought under control sooner.

Firefighting teams were able to control the fire and put it out at 3:27am without any casualties being reported.

Forensic experts will be visiting the site to determine what caused the blaze.