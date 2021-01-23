Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister and Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai retweeted a story of kindness on Saturday, captioning his post "A true example of a real civil servant..."
The original tweet was posted by a Dubai journalist, Ashleigh Stewart, about her experience at the Emirates Towers Metro Station. She tweeted, "A moment please for this absolute hero at Emirates Towers metro station.
"My metro card was out of credit & I forgot my wallet. Bearing witness to my idiocy, this staff Superman topped me up out of his own $$ & wouldn’t accept any attempt to repay him later.
"Kindness. That’s it."
Stewart's tweet included a photo of the staff who helped her. She also commented saying the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) should reward the staff for his act.
RTA acknowledged her comment and her story and on Saturday, so did the Ruler of Dubai.