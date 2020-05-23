Dubai: Love, affection and remote communication are still prevailing this year despite Eid being quite different due to the coronavirus, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, tweeted on Saturday.
“Although this year’s Eid is quite different from any other Eid,” tweeted Shaikh Mohammad. “Affection, love and remote communication are still prevailing.
“We wish our people a happy and blessed Eid. We wish all Islamic peoples stability and good health. We wish all peoples of the world to be closer to one another, more compassionate and happier with their health and wellbeing,” Shaikh Mohammad added.