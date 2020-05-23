Dubai Ruler tweets Eid wishes with a nod to the effect of coronavirus on festivities

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: Love, affection and remote communication are still prevailing this year despite Eid being quite different due to the coronavirus, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, tweeted on Saturday.

“Although this year’s Eid is quite different from any other Eid,” tweeted Shaikh Mohammad. “Affection, love and remote communication are still prevailing.