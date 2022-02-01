Dubai: Tuesday, February 1, marked the fourteenth anniversary of accession of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as the Crown Prince of Dubai.
It was on the same day (February 1, 2008), that Sheikh Hamdan’s brother Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also assumed office as the Deputy Ruler of Dubai.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, was among those who congratulated the royal brothers on hitting the milestone.
“Today, we mark the 14th anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s accession to become the Crown Prince of Dubai, and the accession of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as the Deputy Ruler of Dubai,” Sheikh Ahmed tweeted on Tuesday. “Both represent youthful leadership that spares no effort in manifesting @HHShkMohd’s vision for the future, with an unwavering commitment to excellence and helping Dubai rise to the top,” he added.