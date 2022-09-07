Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), on Wednesday honoured 26 graduates of the first and second cohorts of the Dubai Future Experts Program.

The graduates included employees from 17 government entities. The programme, jointly launched by The Executive Council of Dubai and DFF, seeks to train local talent and equip them with the skills and expertise to design future-related initiatives in Dubai Government entities.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Deputy Chairman of Board of Trustees and Managing Director of DFF; Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai; and Khalfan Jumaa Belhoul, CEO of DFF.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum with graduates of Dubai Future Experts Programme Image Credit: DMO

Sheikh Hamdan said: “Today, I attended the graduation ceremony of a talented group of Emiratis, who have been equipped by the Dubai Future Experts Program with the knowledge and skills needed to embrace strategic foresight and lead our organisations to a vibrant future. I was also briefed on the futuristic projects and scenarios they have developed with innovative tools and techniques they have been trained in during the programme.

Talented professionals

“We are extremely proud of our country’s talented professionals and look forward to seeing the new graduates use the experiences and knowledge they have acquired during the programme to further raise excellence in the government sector. I am confident that they will make valuable contributions to our efforts to design the best possible future for our nation in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai,” Sheikh Hamdan added.

“Empowering national talent with opportunities to be leaders and innovators is one of the leadership’s highest priorities. We have faith in the participants’ capabilities and are sure that their competencies will help Dubai achieve greater heights,” Sheikh Hamdan continued.

He praised the efforts of the graduates, instructors, experts and academia involved in the programme. “The programme has immersed the participants in an experiential understanding of opportunities and challenges of the future, inspiring them to create ideas and projects that will enhance Dubai’s position as a leading city of the future.”

Futuristic Projects

During the ceremony, the graduates briefed Sheikh Hamdan on a set of projects, future scenarios and recommendations that they have designed and developed. He was briefed on research projects and reports prepared by the graduates covering various topics including productive city, resilience in emergencies and crises, digital transformation, empowering governments, community cohesion and the future of legislation, among others. The graduates had also prepared a set of future scenarios to enhance preparedness for changes over the next 50 years.