Sharjah Chess Club Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News

Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, ordered that all government employees in the emirate who are expected to return to work should have a free COVID-19 test. These tests will be done at Sharjah Chess Club.

The Human Resources Department in Sharjah, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection represented in the Sharjah Medical Zone, has already started conducting COVID-19 tests for employees of the Sharjah government who are expected to return to work, to ensure their safety.

Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah and Head of the Human Resources Department explained that the authorities were divided into groups, so that the number of those present for examination at the headquarters during the day does not exceed 200 people. This is to ensure distances of two metres are left between people, all of whom will wear gloves and masks.