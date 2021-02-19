Sharjah: Colonel Dr Ali Al-Kai Al-Hamoudi, Director of the Eastern Region Police Department, honoured Salem Saeed Hammoud Al Deri for his courage in saving a person from drowning in Kalba. Lieutenant Colonel Dr Walid Khamis Al Yamahi, Head of the Kalba Comprehensive Police Station, also attended the felicitation ceremony.
Al Deri was with his family by the seashore when he saw a person in the sea waving his hand and asking for help. Apparently, the sea currents had drawn him deeper into the water. So Al Deri immediately rushed into the sea and reached the man who was struggling for his life. He was actually in danger of getting drowned. Fortunately, Al Deri reached him just in time, pulled him out of the water and administered the necessary first-aid until the arrival of the National Ambulance Service personnel.
Colonel Dr Al-Hammoudi praised the courage shown by Al Deri and his priceless initiative in saving a person’s life. He further said that the honouring of Al Deri for his act of valour was part of Sharjah Police’s initiative in activating the community in helping others and thereby spreading the spirit of cooperation in order to ensure security and safety for all.
He praised the role played by community members and their cooperation with the security services in helping those in distress.