Dubai: A jobless Indian man was sentenced to six months in jail, to be followed by deportation, for stealing Dh2,500 from a man after using pepper spray. He was also fined Dh2,500 by the court.
According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the 28-year-old Indian defendant stalked the victim and robbed him of the money when he withdrew the cash from an ATM in Al Qusais of Dubai.
The 40-year-old Nepali victim testified that just after he had withdrawn Dh2,500 from the ATM at a supermarket, the defendant sprayed pepper into his eyes. “He snatched the money from my hand and escaped. I chased him, but couldn’t catch him. A sum of Dh300 fell to the ground from the stolen amount during the chase,” said the victim on record.
Dubai Police identified the thief and he was arrested.
The defendant admitted to the robbery and the use of pepper spray on the victim.