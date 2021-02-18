Photo for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Pixabay

Umm Al Quwain: Police on Thursday denied fake news circulating on social networking sites claiming that a man murdered a woman and he was about to surrender to police after the act in Umm Al Quwain.

Major General Shaikh Rashid bin Ahmad Al Mualla, Commander in Chief of Umm Al Quwain Police, confirmed that the video originated outside the country.

Police official said the video, which is currently doing the rounds on social media, shows a woman lying on a bed stained by blood. There is a knife beside the body. A man talking on the video claims that he killed her because she had betrayed and cheated him.

Major General Al Mulla urged social media users not to circulate such videos as they threaten the security and stability of society. He added that all deterrent measures will be taken against those found to have fabricated the video according to Federal Legal Article No. (21) of Law No. (5) of 2012 regarding combating information technology crimes.

Major General Al Mualla also affirmed that the country’s police forces have the capability to locate the source of such clips and images, and to take legal action against those who made them.

Police also warned social media users to stop spreading rumours.

What does the law say?

Article 29 of the Federal Legal Decree No 5 for 2012 states that those proven guilty of spreading rumours on social media face imprisonment and a civil fine not exceeding Dh1 million.

Covered by the law are messages or posts spread by electronic means, through email, SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook or any other online platform or information technology tool.