A view of Al Khan Lagoon in Sharjah. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives

Sharjah: The Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD) has launched a survey titled ‘Safe Community 2021’ in collaboration with Sharjah Police.

The objective of the survey is to evaluate the views of Sharjah residents about the efficiency of Sharjah Police in offering community services and keeping residents safe. The poll will also measure the level of safety and security to life and property in the emirate. Sharjah Police will lay out a future strategy for boosting community development based on the survey results.

To be conducted over a three-week period, the questionnaire for the online survey is accessible to all the emirate’s residents who wish to offer their feedback by answering specific questions on the Sharjah Police’s community initiatives — on how the department communicates with the public, their efforts to prevent crime, cyber safety and digital security among others. The data collected will be treated as per DSCD’s strict data protection and privacy policies.

Survey forms

The survey encompasses residents of Sharjah city, Al Hamriyah as well as Central and Eastern regions, who have been urged by DSCD to partake in the poll by filling up survey forms online.

A team from DSCD who were trained by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre will be contacting interested parties on phone to guide them through the survey.

Shaikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, chairman of DSCD, said: “The survey delivers on DSCD’s mandate to enable community development efforts in Sharjah to be more strategic, targeted and result-oriented. The outcome of this important poll will help us gain valuable feedback from the resident community and properly identify their needs and expectations from Sharjah Police and other public welfare departments in the sectors of health, security culture and economy.”

Collaborative efforts

He further noted that the partnership between Sharjah Police, DSCD and the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre reflected the collaborative efforts of all government departments in the emirate to improve people’s quality of life and promote economic growth.