Abu Dhabi: Several people who sustained minor to moderate injuries when a mosque under construction partially collapsed in Abu Dhabi have been taken to hospital for treatment, the Abu Dhabi Police announced on Thursday.
The site of the mosque in Al Bateen area has meanwhile been evacuated and secured by emergency response teams from the Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence.
“The Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defense teams, with their quick response, have succeeded in evacuating and securing the site of the [collapsed mosque] under construction. The accident resulted in minor and medium injuries, [and the individuals] were transferred to the hospital for the necessary treatment, with best wishes for a speedy recovery,” the police said in a tweet.
The mosque building collapsed on Thursday morning, leading authorities to close off roads to Al Bateen as they rushed emergency response teams to the site. Authorities also called on residents to steer clear of the site in Al Bateen, a predominantly residential area in the capital city.
Stay clear of the site
Earlier, Abu dhabi Police called on residents not to approach the site, and to rely only on information from official sources.
“Authorities call on the public not to approach the site and to seek information only from official sources,’ the Abu Dhabi Police said.
Residents should also be aware that taking images and video clips of accident sites, and sharing these on social media, is illegal in the UAE.
Al Bateen area is a predominantly residential area in the western side of Abu Dhabi island, and it houses many villas, parks and community facilities. Al Bateen Beach is also a popular attraction.