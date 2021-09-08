Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has shut down four typing centres through which judicial and legal applications are submitted for non-compliance with operational requirements and standards and repeated violations of established regulations.
The ADJD stated that the submission of judicial and legal applications through the typing centres is an alternative and optional route for court users who prefer to present themselves to benefit from the services, as these offices, which are operated and managed by the private sector, provide them with assistance in filling out application forms and registering the same in the system.
The ADJD called on court users to use digital channels and submit their applications through its website and to take advantage of existing guidelines and support channels to facilitate general access to services, as part of the launch of the new strategic plan 2021-2023.