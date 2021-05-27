Philippine Consul-General Paul Raymund chairs a meeting of the steering committee of Dakilang Bayani Award at the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The search for the next batch of recipients of Dakilang Bayani (Noble Hero) Awards is ongoing and nominations will be accepted until May 31. Dakilang Bayani is the highest award given by the Philippine Consulate in Dubai to extraordinary Filipino expats in the UAE.

Organisers said honourees are selected based on their “selfless commitment to serve the expat community and whose global contribution elevate the collective pride of the Filipinos. Career achievements take a backseat and what is highlighted is the service to the community.”

Members

Reputable academicians and community leaders, including Dr Rommel Sergio from Abu Dhabi School of Management; Dr Rex Bacarra, campus academic head and director for administrative services at Southville-RAK, the first Filipino college in the UAE; Dr Ben Lebig, Jr. and Dr Niño Decenorio of Bath Spa University were tasked by Philippine Consul-General Paul Raymund Cortes to spearhead the selection process for Dakilang Bayani Awards.

Sergio, selection committee chair, told Gulf News: “This year’s selection, just like the previous years, has really been tough. We balance the applicant’s profile and contribution to the community. This award is the highest recognition given to world-class Filipino expats by the Philippine Consulate and is truly sought-after ever since it started in 2016.”

“What makes Dakilang Bayani Awards different from other awards is its emphasis on the awardee’s meaningful involvement in community service and not just on one’s career or personal achievements. The criteria reflect this emphasis – 70 per cent is allocated for community involvement and engagement. The thrust is to find Filipinos who are both transformative and inspiring. The process is stringent and we verify all the nominees,” he added.

Meaningful contribution to humanity

Bacarra underlined: “Dakilang Bayani Awards 2021 creates a meaningful value to humanity. It isn’t just about selecting people of erudition and inspiration. It is also about creating a historical legacy of Filipinos that will be remembered more for their magnanimous contribution to a more expansive community from one generation to the next. And this is not just for Filipinos but for other nationals who are looking for everyday noble heroes.”

He added “the award has a two-fold objective: To honour what they (awardees) have done with consistency, and to make them examples of heroism for people to be inspired.”

Lebig also commented: “Now on its 6th year, the Dakilang Bayani Awards is not only a celebration of Filipino brilliance but a testament as well of our inherent drive to extend service to the Filipino community and beyond.”

How to nominate a noble kabayan