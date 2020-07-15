Dubai: The UAE’s Hope Probe Mission to Mars has been postponed for a second time, it was announced on Wednesday morning.
The initial launch date was meant to be July 15, but was moved to July 17 due to bad weather in Japan, where the launch is set to take place.
A statement from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre and Emirates Space Agency confirmed a second postponement due to bad weather on Wednesday.
“After many meetings, the space centre has postponed the launch from July 17 to another date in July, which will be announced within the next 24 hours.”
