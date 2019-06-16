Dubai: A UAE delegation is taking part in the 62nd session of the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS) in Vienna, Austria, that is running until Friday discussing methods to enhance international space governance.

Dr. Eng. Mohammad Nasser Al Ahbabi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency, is leading the UAE delegation at the session that got under way on Wednesday. The delegation includes members of the UAE Space Agency’s higher management, and representatives of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre. The discussions will also focus on the efforts of the space industry to achieve the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development as well as address the future role of active governmental entities and non-governmental organisations involved in space exploration, space activities, and the peaceful uses of outer space.