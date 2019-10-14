Hazza Al Mansouri at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Star City, Russia Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Jaco Avis, South African, M.Sc. Air Safety Management programme, City, University of London’s Dubai Centre

His trip to space marks the beginning of an era for the UAE as it seeks to make the field of space technology a key economic sector. - Jaco Avis, Student, City, University of London’s Dubai Centre

Travelling to the International Space Station (ISS) is a risky endeavour but astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri rose to the challenge and succeeded. I would like to commend him for his ground breaking achievement. His trip to space marks the beginning of an era for the UAE as it seeks to make the field of space technology a key economic sector.

Raina Zakir, Pakistani, M.Sc. Robotics, Middlesex University Dubai

Hazza Al Mansouri’s trip to the ISS is part of the revival that will mark the beginning of many more astronauts from the Arab world to participate in space exploration and research. - Raina Zakir, Student, Middlesex University Dubai

Hazza Al Mansouri’s trip to the ISS is part of the revival that will mark the beginning of many more astronauts from the Arab world to participate in space exploration and research. This, to me as well as the residents of the UAE, means a lot. Among the ones most inspired by his trip are the students studying across the UAE, who will be motivated to take up careers in fields such as astrophysics, aeronautics, aerospace and robotics, and Al Mansouri should be proud for initiating this wave.

Mouza Al Mualla, Emirati, B.Sc. in Physics, American University of Sharjah

Hazza Al Mansouri’s mission to the ISS highlighted our abilities not only as Emiratis, but as humans, to accomplish the most extraordinary tasks. - Mouza Al Mualla, Student, American University of Sharjah

Hazza Al Mansouri’s mission to the ISS highlighted our abilities not only as Emiratis, but as humans, to accomplish the most extraordinary tasks. What he and other astronauts have done was the culmination of decades of technical and scientific development that has made us able to achieve things that we could once only dream of. Thanks to Al Mansouri, the UAE has become the 19th visiting country on board the space station. I would like to thank him for bringing in so much hope for everyone who at some point dreamt of becoming an astronaut. He has further inspired the youth in the UAE in their pursuit of scientific discovery and exploration of the unknown.

Wajiha Khan, Pakistani, IT student, Foundation Programme, Curtin University Dubai

This trip means a lot to me. To see someone like myself - a Muslim who grew up in the UAE - to go to space and become a real-life astronaut, is absolutely life changing. It really shows us that the doors for such accomplishments are open to all of us.

This will encourage students to pursue careers not just in space studies, but science in general. I would like to thank him for all the hard work he has put in to become the first Emirati astronaut. - Wajiha Khan, Student, Curtin University Dubai

This will encourage students to pursue careers not just in space studies, but science in general. I would like to thank him for all the hard work he has put in to become the first Emirati astronaut.

Tanishi Mathur, Indian, Undergraduate in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Heriot-Watt University Dubai

He has truly been a role model for all young children in the UAE who dream of pursuing a career in the field of space. I would like to thank him for believing in himself and not allowing anything to stop him from achieving his goal. - Tanishi Mathur, Student, Heriot-Watt University Dubai

What Hazza Al Mansouri has achieved is no small feat. He is not only an inspiration for the youth of today but also the next generation, aspiring to leave their mark on mankind. He has truly been a role model for all young children in the UAE who dream of pursuing a career in the field of space. I would like to thank him for believing in himself and not allowing anything to stop him from achieving his goal.

Keerthana Danasekaran, Indian, Mechanical Engineering, Curtin University Dubai

This historic mission is an important milestone for the UAE in terms of space research. This trip particularly means a lot to me because Al Mansouri, along with other astronauts, conducted many experiments and also tested the conditions of health after the space travel. - Keerthana Danasekaran, Student, Curtin University Dubai

This historic mission is an important milestone for the UAE in terms of space research. This trip particularly means a lot to me because Al Mansouri, along with other astronauts, conducted many experiments and also tested the conditions of health after the space travel. These kinds of tests are important because an astronaut’s health usually becomes worse due to lack of gravity in space resulting in weakening of bones and other health issues.

Hazza’s mission will encourage many students to study more about space exploration and space sciences. My message to him, “Hazza, you have made everyone in this world proud of you. We are proud of your courage and hard work that you have put in to reach this position.”

Hamad Al Harmi, Emirati, Physics major, American University of Sharjah (AUS)

I would like to thank Al Mansouri for his hard work and make it possible for the UAE to reach the International Space Station. He has opened the gate for us to learn more about space or work toward being astronauts. - Hamad Al Harmi, Student, American University of Sharjah (AUS)