The first Emirati in space posted a photo from the ISS, sending Twitter into a frenzy

Emirati astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansoori tweeted his first photo from space on Sunday night. Image Credit: Twitter/ Courtesy: @astro_hazzaa

Dubai: Emirati astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansoori has captured a stunning photo from space while on board the International Space Station (ISS).

The photo, which was posted on Twitter, caught the hearts of social media users in the UAE who were overjoyed to see Hazzaa’s update from space.

The spectacular image was quickly circulated across social networking sites as it received more than 10,000 likes and over 5,000 shares.

Hazzaa’s tweet was accompanied with the caption: “Captured aboard the ISS… my first photo of the Soyuz spacecraft.”

On his fourth day aboard the ISS, Hazzaa also took a video with school students and media professionals who called from the ground station at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in Dubai.

While answering a series of questions, Hazzaa explained that he conducted a scientific experiment to study Fluidics, in cooperation with the European Space Agency (ESA), in addition to another experiment, Standards Measures in cooperation with NASA, to study the reaction of vital indicators of the human body in microgravity.