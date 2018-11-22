Hasan Ahmad Al Hariri, CEO of the Dubai Astronomy Group, said: “It is very clear and very obvious that it is the 22 degree halo. There are ice crystals in the cloud, which bend the light coming from the moon in a special way, creating a halo image. If this halo was totally away from the moon, I would have definitely said that it might be something else. But because you can see the light from the moon near it, it is the moonlight that is creating the halo effect.”