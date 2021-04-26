CDA officials at the Sanad Village. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A delegation from Dubai’s Community Development Authority (CDA) visited Sanad Village in The Sustainable City to learn about the centre’s approach that sets up “a new global standard” for the rehabilitation, inclusion and empowerment of people of determination.

Led by CDA Director-General Ahmad Julfar, the delegation toured the 30,000-square-metre facility, learning about the sustainable concepts and observing children who benefit from the centre’s approach, towards treating and understanding autism and other related disorders.

The delegation visited the residential area, followed by the classrooms and therapeutic facilities where children are assessed as a continuous part of Sanad Village care. During the tour, Julfar interacted with therapists and specialists, who work alongside each other to monitor progression in a child’s journey towards self-reliance.

Tour

CDA representatives praised the efforts of Sanad Village and The Sustainable City (TSC) in ensuring the real-life simulation areas such as the mall, clinic, and mock airport, which are vital components in enabling children at Sanad Village to prepare for the transition into self-reliance. The delegation also toured the outer grounds of Sanad Village, including the exercise facilities, playgrounds, community gardens, and biodomes, which give children at Sanad Village access to nature.

During the visit, Julfar praised the facilities, saying: “We are pleased to see here in the heart of Dubai such a large and sustainable centre that helps developing people of determination’s skills and capabilities to participate and integrate in the community and pave the way for them to achieve self-reliance in proportion to their abilities. CDA will work on joint initiatives with the centre to expand the benefit from its experience and to enhance its reach to greater number of service providers and beneficiaries.”

Faris Saeed, Chairman, Diamond Developers, said: “Sanad Village underlines The Sustainable City’s commitment towards supporting Dubai’s strategy for people of determination and contribute towards achieving the emirate’s vision. With the ongoing support from respected authorities like Community Development Authority, we are confident that we can continue positively contributing towards this humanitarian and sustainable vision.”