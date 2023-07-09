Dubai: Starting midnight today, July 9, till 5am on July 23, there may be an expected delay on Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road, at Al Ghubaiba and Al Mina Station’s intersection, according to the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai.
The authority, which notified the public on Twitter, said, “Follow directional signs and use Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Kuwait or Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Sts as alternative routes.”
In another alert, it said that those taking Dubai’s public buses should plan ahead to avoid delays on many routes till July 23.
Delays are expected on nearly 30 bus routes beginning July 8.
In a tweet, RTA cited the closure of the Falcon Intersection Road as the reason for the expected delays.
“Service delay expected on Bus routes 6, 8, 9, 12, 15, 21, 29, 33, 44, 61, 61D, 66, 67, 83, 91, 93, 95, C01, C03, C05, C18, X13, X02, X23, E100, E306, E201, X92 & N55 from Sat, July 8 till Sun, July 23, 2023 due to Falcon Intersection Rd closure. Depart early to reach smoothly,” the authority stated.