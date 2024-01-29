The route

Like previous years, this year as too, the thrilling Gulf News Fun Drive route is designed by John Spiller.

In fact, the Route Director has planned something for all participants – whether they are new to off-roading or they happen to be the more seasoned drivers.

Image Credit: Gulf News

Something for everyone

Spiller, the Route Director for Gulf News Fun Drive said: “This year’s Fun Drive is not to be missed. The extra fun route planned is sure to add a lot of excitement. I am certain the first timers will successfully complete the Fun Drive without a problem.”

Extra fun routes for seasoned participants

He added: “The ‘extra fun’ sections for the seasoned off-roaders will add to the thrill and adventure. They are optional routes designed for those who come with a little more experience on desert dunes than others.”

The 2024 Gulf News Fun Drive at Tilal Swaihan will be in a loop format where the start and end will in the same location.

Meet the sponsors

This year for the first time the automotive sponsor is GWM Tank, Al Naboodah. Both Tank 300 and Tank 500 will be seen on the drive. The lead car, Tank 500 will be driven by Route Director, Spiller himself.

This year the Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive Tilal Swaihan Experience is supported by ADNEC Services LLC and the Department of Municipalities & Transport, Al Ain City Municipality.

Checkpoint sponsors

Checkpoint sponsors include Castrol Magnatec Dobinsons Springs & Suspension Trading LLC which is the exclusive lubricant sponsor. Al Jazira Poultry Farms LLC, TORC – The Off Road Company are other checkpoint sponsors and Yokohama Geolandar, who is also the official tyre for the event.

Other support sponsors include Al Ain Water, Karcher, Xbox, Byrne, Plastica Industries LLC and Steigens.

Caterers for the Fun Drive are Capital Hospitality. The Iranian Hospital is serving as the medical partner, while the recovery is being handled by IATC – International Automobile and Touring Club of UAE.

Online registrations only

Off roaders interested in participating at the Gulf News annual event can register online at www.gnfundrive.com. Bookings are subject to confirmation and preference will be given to Gulf News subscribers. Payment will be refunded if the entry is not accepted.

Cost