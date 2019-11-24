Image Credit:

Dubai: The region’s first hydroponic in-store farms were inaugurated at Carrefour, operated by Majid Al Futtaim, in the capital on Sunday.

Located at the hypermarket’s stores in Abu Dhabi’s My City Centre Masdar and Yas Mall, the hydroponic farms are part of the company’s Net Positive strategy that aims to overcompensate its water and carbon footprint by 2040. The farms were inaugurated by Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Al Zeyoudi said: “The UAE spares no effort in leveraging new technologies and innovative solutions to reach high levels of sustainability across the board. In this context, MOCCAE supports technological development and innovative techniques in the agricultural sector, including vertical and hydroponic farming that reduces water consumption by at least 90% and increases the productivity of multiple agricultural products.”

Carrefour’s hydroponic farms are the result of a recently renewed memorandum of understanding (MoU) between MOCCAE and Majid Al Futtaim Retail to sell locally grown agricultural products across all Carrefour stores in the UAE and enhance the use of innovative farming methods. The two farms are the first of their kind to be installed in the region. They use 90 per cent less water and less space than traditional farms to deliver around 25kg of fresh herbs and microgreens a day.