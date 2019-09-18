A yoga session in progress at the 2018 Dubai Fitness Challenge weekend carnival at Kite Beach, Dubai Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Archives

Dubai: In exactly 1 month the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) will launch, encouraging residents to commit to 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days. The goal is to transform Dubai into the most active city in the world.

DFC is the flagship fitness movement Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, launched in 2017. This year, DFC is returning and will be held from October 18 to November 16.

The vision for the Dubai Fitness Challenge is to create a truly inclusive movement across the city and the wider UAE, to sustainably enhance the health and long-term well-being of people of all ages, abilities and levels of fitness.

DFC heralds a 30-day programme of activities, exciting fitness events and wellness-focused entertainment to keep Dubai up and on its feet. It not only cultivates fitness-focused mindsets but also inspires Dubai’s residents to work towards a common goal of maintaining healthier, active lifestyles in the long run.

What to expect in 2019?

Last year’s edition saw citywide weekend carnivals and Fitness Villages, thousands of free classes and a variety of energising events, and the 2019 edition is shaping up to be even better. With community-led events and exciting programmes in the mix, residents will find that getting fit and focusing on their wellbeing will be easier than ever – or more fun. Stay tuned for more details on what’s happening during DFC 2019.

Download the app

Participants can register for DFC by downloading the Dubai Fitness App, which has several new features for quick and easy tracking of progress, following friends and family as well as encouraging others by sharing details of fitness activities.

With the ability to monitor your workouts, sync with top fitness apps and join an ever-growing fitness community, the app is at the heart of all the action. You can:

-Track your workouts

-Sync with top fitness apps

-Explore classes and fitness sessions

-See where you stand on the leaderboard

-View events and activities

-Create social fitness groups