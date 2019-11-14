Picture for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: iStock

Reader requested for the closure of the policy and refund of the full deducted amount

National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) [now called First Abu Dhabi Bank, FAB] insurance executive called me for a MetLife policy in December 2017. The policy was for my mother who is in India. I never got any document but the deductions in my credit card started. As per the policy I can close the policy within 30 days without any payment. They were supposed to start the policy after they get passport copy of my mother from me, which I had never sent. I complained and requested for closure of the policy as I wanted sufficient time and after reading the documents only I wanted to decide whether I will go for this policy or not. I sent an email to them for closing the policy within 30 days of her call. There was no direct way to reach the insurance department, I used to call customer care and they used to inform the insurance department but nobody from insurance team will call me back.

After two months of requesting, finally I got a call from an insurance agent that she will send me the document, and I can decide whether I want to take the policy or not. I got the document finally where my mother’s name was incorrect. I was so frustrated with their service that I requested for the closure of the policy and refund of the full deducted amount. After that whenever I will call, they will say either some IT issue or that the insurance team will cancel it soon. But nobody calls me. I was calling every week and each time I had to explain my full issue to a new customer care executive who will do nothing but send an email to the insurance team.

It took five months for the closure of the policy. Till now I have been charged for five months’ policy premium (Dh167 each month) and Dh75 extra for policy closure.

I am supposed to get all this money back but as usual no response on the complaint.

I am tired calling from last 12 months every week and explaining the same problem again and again. The customer care representative always sends an email to the insurance team and no response. The customer care representative then escalates to team leader and no response. More than 30 times I would have called for the same thing. There is no other way I can escalate this issue as well.

From Mr Deepak Jain

Abu Dhabi



Editor’s note: The complaint was forwarded to FAB for comments. However, its management did not respond.



(Process initiation: January 21, 2019. Process completion: April 2, 2019.)

