Last February 2022 I received a new renewed ADCB debit card that I never applied for. It had been 27 months since I had last used my previous ADCB card. After I received the new ATM card, I tried to use it and deposited money in it. I was shocked as the bank deducted an amount of Dh2,700.

I was disappointed as I was not aware of this deduction. I never received any email, call or reminder from the bank about the monthly deductions from my previous card. I was expecting that the previous card will be automatically inactive, since I don’t owe any money or loan to the bank, it should be treated as dormant account.

I seek Gulf News help to resolve this issue. I am facing financial problem especially during this COVID-19 crisis wherein I don’t have a regular job.

From Ms Junniffer Binas

Dubai



The management of ADCB responds: Thank you for your cooperation and communication with us in the endeavour to best serve our customers and resolve their issues.

Customer satisfaction is at the very top of our agenda, which is why we have an established Service Quality Unit that is dedicated to handling all customer enquiries and complaints. While we cannot comment on specific customer cases, we do take finding a solution for our customers very seriously and approach every situation with the best interest of the customer in mind.

With reference to Ms Binas’s issue, please be advised that our Service Quality Unit has thoroughly investigated the issue and confirmed that the customer is holding a current account with the Bank since April 11, 2017 and has been getting levied with the monthly charges towards non-maintenance of balance since the year 2019. Thereafter, the customer has stopped transacting on her account and was unaware of the charges that were levied to her account.

Post receipt of this complaint, we have contacted the customer and explained the charges. We have also reversed the charges of Dh2,700 as a service gesture. Customer is informed to either maintain balance to avoid these charges or to have her salary transferred. Customer wants to close the account as she is unemployed for the past few years. Case is closed.

We continually urge all customers to contact our Service Quality Unit 24/7 by phone, email or web, should they need any further clarification regarding their issues.

We would like to thank you for bringing this issue to our attention and hence giving us the opportunity to further our servicing to our valued customers.



Ms Binas responds: Thank you very much Gulf News for resolving my problem quickly. I received the money from the bank.

