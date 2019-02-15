According to Dr Rajshekher Garikapathi, specialist neurology, Aster Hospital, Mankhool, Angelman Syndrome is a rare neurogenetic disorder that affects chromosome 15, resulting in intellectual and developmental delay. It causes acute learning difficulties besides poor motor milestones and language development. He said, people with this condition are always happy, friendly, loving and sociable because of the genetic disorder. “Depending on the mutation, the severity of the condition varies. In extreme cases, the patient may not pick up verbal language. In some cases, they may present a bigger-than-usual skull size with wide open eyes. They may also suffer from episodes of epilepsy for which they may have to go on medication. There is no cure for Angelman Syndrome but those with the condition are known to survive long.”