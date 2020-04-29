TRA issues warning concerning shortened link that appears to be Dubai Ruler's website

Dubai: UAE authorities have issued a warning about a WhatsApp scam with a suspicious link to a Ramadan contest to win Dh1 million.

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) posted a video on its Twitter account showing the message, saying the prize was offered by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The fake link appears to be to Sheikh Mohammed's website, offering people the chance to answer three religion questions to win the prize money.

The message is a scam it is new way to trick people, the TRA says.

“Scam messages start popping at the beginning of Ramadan. This site alleged that it is Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid’s official website. When you see the link on WhatsApp, it shows that it’s the Sheikh’s website but when you click on the link, the website changes and is not like the one showed in the message,” TRA said in the video.

By clicking on the link, the victim will be directed to a fake website with a pictures of Sheikh Mohamma.

“The site is fake. Be careful of short links received from unknown people. It might be a trick to scam you, be careful” TRA added in the video.