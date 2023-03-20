The hotel, which was the first five-star hotel to open in Dubai, has been serving Iftar for more than 40 years. This year’s events include an outdoor venue with sunset views over the creek and a new Michelin Iftar experience in the legendary Persian restaurant, Shabestan.
The hotel’s traditional iftar will take place on the creek view terrace, an indoor and outdoor venue with views of the Burj Khalifa, Dubai’s old quarter and the charming creek. Guests can enjoy international and traditional dishes with a live BBQ, Persian station and Ouzi station taking centre stage of the buffet. The dessert buffet will include a mix of sweet treats including Um Ali, date pudding and Arabic sweets. The buffet will include Arabic specialties throughout and will be served daily from sunset with doors opening at 6.30pm. Guests will also be able to take the chance to win prizes to dine out over the summer.
A new addition to this year’s offering is the Michelin Iftar experience at Shabestan. The famous Persian restaurant is known as a bucket list dining experience in Dubai and was awarded Michelin Bib Gourmand in Dubai’s first ever Michelin guide in 2022. Shabestan, which has been open for more than 40 years, uses traditional recipes that have been passed down through 3 generations of chefs.
Guests can choose from a set menu for one, two or four people. Shabestan also boasts beautiful sunset views across the creek.
Iftar on the Creek
● Served daily from sunrise | Doors open 6.30pm
● Dh245 per person
● Booking.diningdubaicreek@radissonblu.com
● 04 205 7033
Michelin Iftar Experience at Shabestan
● Served daily from sunset. Doors open at 6.30pm
● Set menu for 1: Dh285 | Set menu for 2: Dh550 Set Menu for 4: Dh950
● Booking.diningdubaicreek@radissonblu.com
● 04 205 7033