DUBAI: Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) hosted a coordination meeting of the Supreme Committee for Organ Transplantation in Abu Dhabi.

Dr Ameen Hussain Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Policy and Licensing of the Ministry of Health & Prevention, who shed light on Federal Law No. 5 of 2016 that allows transplantation of human organs and tissues, said it forms a sustainable solution for a large number of patients with heart diseases, pulmonary failure, cirrhosis of the liver and renal failure.

He said the Hayat App gives the chance for everyone willing to donate organs after death to register their information. The app is also linked to the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, which is the first phase of registering human organ donation in the UAE.

Dr Al Amiri also showcased the different stages of the Hayat App in an open discussion with the participants and got their feedback, proposals and ideas with a view to facilitating the registration process by donors and patients. A proposal on adding the status “donor” in the Emirates ID was also discussed, in addition to reviewing statistics on the number of persons willing to donate their organs after death.