DUBAI: The Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award (MBRKA) will continue to receive applications until June 30, which will then be evaluated by the Advisory Committee of the Award and the Board of Trustees to shortlist the finalists ahead of announcing the laureates at the Knowledge Summit 2019.

Announcing this, Jamal Bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF (Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation), Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Secretary General of MBRKA, said, “The submissions we receive for the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award have been increasing in number and improving in quality with every passing year, underscoring the tremendous momentum that this award brings to innovators.”