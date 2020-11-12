Sharjah Police have attributed this positive trend partly to the traffic and road-safety awareness campaigns undertaken in the emirate. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Road accidents have declined by 49 per cent in Sharjah over the past ten months, according to statistics revealed by Sharjah Police. Sharjah Police have attributed this positive trend partly to the traffic and road-safety awareness campaigns undertaken in the emirate.

A similar positive trend was reported in Ajman as well. Ajman Police have recorded a decline in the rate of road-accident fatalities by 41 per cent over the past nine months, compared to the same period last year, according to statistics revealed by Ajman Police

Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Alay Al Naqbi, director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, said 271 accidents resulting in injuries were recorded during the past ten months of this year compared to 532 [with injuries ] over the same period last year. Lieutenant Colonel Al Naqbi stressed that this decline in accidents was the result of the Ministry of Interior’s strategy aimed at “making roads safer” and the various initiatives, awareness campaigns and awareness programmes undertaken as part of these initiatives, which have contributed positively towards raising awareness among the public, ensuring greater adherence to traffic laws and respecting road-safety norms.

Increase in population density

Lieutenant Colonel Al Naqbi added that the decrease in number of accidents was also due to the efforts made by the Sharjah Police General Command to improve traffic-safety levels in the emirate by intensifying traffic patrols to tighten control over roads and to ensure the flow of traffic with increase in population density in the emirate. These efforts are in keeping with the Ministry of Interior’s aim to make the UAE one of the best countries in the world in terms of road safety and security.

Lieutenant Colonel Al Naqbi called on the community members to cooperate more with the police by adhering to all safety procedures and measures, especially those visiting the desert in the emirate as winter sets in. Motorcyclists were urged to use paved roads that they are authorised to enter and to refrain from behaviours that would expose the rider and road users to accidents.

Ajman roads safer now

Meanwhile, Ajman Police have recorded a decline in the rate of road fatalities by 41 per cent over the past nine months compared to the same period last year, according to statistics revealed by Ajman Police. Deaths due to road accidents came down to seven in 2020 compared to 12 during the same period in 2019.

Brigadier General Khalid Muhammad Al Nuaimi, Deputy Director General of Police Operations at Ajman Police, stated that the death rate in serious traffic accidents in Ajman during the first nine months of 2020 declined by 41 per cent, while serious traffic accidents decreased by 49 per cent, which contributed towards achieving the strategic goal of the Ministry of Interior and thereby strengthening road security.

Brigadier Al Nuaimi also said that there was a decrease in the total number of minor accidents, with the emirate witnessing 21,692 minor accidents over the last nine months of this year. During the same period in 2019, there were 27,654 minor traffic accidents. This shows a decrease of 22 per cent in the number of minor accidents this year, over the same period last year, in addition to a 51 per cent decrease in runover cases.

Brigadier Al Nuaimi also indicated that there was a decrease in the number of traffic violations this year, with 34,279 violations recorded during the past nine months. During the same period last year, there were 50,525 violations — a decline of 32 per cent.