Dubai: Dubai Police reunited an elderly mother with her family after she missed her flight at Dubai International Airport. The woman’s daughter in South Africa lost touch with her for 12 hours, police said on Tuesday.

Brigadier Mohammad Bin Dylan Al Mazroui, Deputy Director of Airport Security Department in Dubai Police, said that the command room received a call from a woman in Johannesburg asking for help to find her mother who was travelling to Seattle in the US via Dubai International.

“The elderly woman wasn’t speaking English and having high blood pressure. Her daughter asked to help us in finding her mother who lost touch with her for 12 hours. We identified the woman who arrived on an Emirates flight and should have left for Seattle on the same airline but she missed the flight,” Brigadier Al Mazroui said.

Surveillance cameras located the woman, who was carrying a passport of Kingdom of Lesotho and found her in Terminal 3 sitting near a restaurant.

“We found her after two hours of search. She was tired and exhausted and we took her to a clinic to check on her health and provide food and beverages. We coordinate with concerned authorities, bought her a ticket as she had no money, and escorted her until she left the country. We let her speak with her worried daughter too,” Brigadier Al Mazroui added.

The woman and her daughter praised Dubai Police effort and their quick response to the emergency call.