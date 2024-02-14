Established in the year 1986 Arab India Spices LLC has the unique distinction of being one of the first millers of various varieties of pulses and spices in the Middle East. The journey since three decades has transformed it to becoming one of the world’s most diversified manufacturers and producers of spices, pulses and condiments. As a global leader in pulses and the spice industry and home to leading flagship brand 777, it is not just the size that sets the brand apart. What makes it different is its approach to business.
Arab India Spices uses cutting-edge state-of-the-art technology to expand and improve the quality of its products. Its large-scale primary processing facility in the UAE has 17 processing lines operating simultaneously under a massive 352,000 square feet high-end premises, equipped with fully computerised ISO 22000 certified production and storage facilities. The processing plants currently produce more than 15,000mt a month, making it the second-largest manufacturer/processor of pulses in the world.
Under the leadership of Harish Tahiliani, the brand’s aim has been to successfully exceed customer expectations by focusing on innovation, quality and commitment. Tahiliani’s unparalleled vigour and aspirations instill the same values in his spirited team of 70 professionals, leading over 700 dedicated employees, who understand and satisfy the vision of our valued customers.
Arab India Spices prides itself in having one of the largest distribution chains in the UAE. With a fleet consisting of more than 100 vehicles, it ensures that its clients’ specific needs are accurately undertaken and efficiently executed. Its flexible delivery options, competitive pricing, and exceptional methods towards domestic and international exports ensure smooth and highly efficient shipping process each time.
An exceptional leader and a titan of industry, Tahiliani is also an essential thread in the fabric of bilateral and cultural relations woven by the UAE and India, and blessed with the good fortune to participate in historic events celebrating the bond between both nations. Yesterday, for instance Tahiliani was personally invited to take part in the hawan puja for the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, a community event held as part of the temple consecration
ceremony before its inauguration today by Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Through this momentous event, Tahiliani expresses his deep gratitude to the UAE Leadership and the Indian Prime Minister on presenting a new avenue for cultural relations to blossom and grow further between India and the UAE.