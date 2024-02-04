It said, “If you see any suspicious bargains, stay sharp and don’t click on them.”

How baggage is handled at DXB

DXB, which has retained its title as the world’s busiest airport for the ninth consecutive year, handles a record number of bags across its three terminals every year.

According to dnata, which caters to baggage movement at DXB, over 82 million bags were handled through its terminals in 2022.

Under the concourse floors of DXB's Terminal 3 alone, 160km of baggage tracks spiral around. Image Credit: Supplied

dnata, which handles luggage for over 100 airlines and millions of passengers travelling to over 250 destinations from DXB, ensures the right items are loaded onto the right aircraft at the right time. During peak time, over 1,300 dnata staff work seamlessly to deliver each bag in a timely manner.

DXB’s Baggage Handling System (BHS) transports luggage using innovative conveyor belts and lifts that move both departing and arriving bags. Under the concourse floors of Terminal 3 alone, 160km of baggage tracks spiral around.

The process to guide a bag to its destination begins from 180 minutes before the scheduled time of departure. Any bags checked in prior to this are held in T3’s automated Early Bag Storage facility, with a capacity of 15,000. The departing bag, transported on its distinctive yellow tray linked to the bag’s luggage tag for accurate tracking, will be security screened up to five times as it makes its way through the system. It then progresses to its awaiting container, or Unit Loading Device (ULD), before being transported on to the aircraft.

As they move through the BHS at up to 2.5 metres per second, the bags then enter a safe, high-speed transfer tunnel, shooting along at 7.5m/s, faster than the passenger trains in the adjacent tunnel.

Of all passengers arriving into Terminal 3 in 2022, 64 per cent were transiting, while at Terminal 2 transit traffic accounted for 45 per cent of all passengers.

Preparation for the transfer of bags to their destination, begins mid-flight. By six hours before the flight’s arrival at DXB, dnata will be ready to accept the bags, knowing how many on each aircraft it needs to transfer, as well as the size, weight and final destination of each one.

How to report, claim lost baggage

If, by any chance, passengers can’t find their baggage at the terminal, they should file a report at the baggage services desk at the airport, which is near the baggage claim area.

The baggage is then tracked against a unique reference number that is issued.

The report on the missing baggage must include as much information about the baggage as possible.