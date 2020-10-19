Ajman: The Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman will levy parking fees in the Heritage district with effect from Saturday, October 31.
The decision was posted on the department’s official account on social media on Monday.
The decision is aimed at maintaining the flow of traffic in the area, which witnesses heavy rush.
The department indicated that work is underway to regulate the use of parking spaces in the emirate of Ajman to serve public interest, with the aim of providing an effective system for managing car parks.