Dubai: Over 2,000 UAE residents joined in the Holi celebrations organised by the Consul General of India – Dubai at the Expo City Duba over the weekend.

Holi is the Indian Festival of Colours that celebrates the onset of the Spring season. The event kick-started with an opening speech by Dr. Aman Puri, Consul General of India. “First of all, I would like to thank the Expo City Dubai for hosting Holi celebrations in collaboration with the Indian Consulate. The Holi festival has been a powerful unifying force, bringing together people from all backgrounds, religions and cultures for centuries. It is a celebration that transcends boundaries and encourages the oneness of humanity.

"The long-standing cultural and economic ties between India and the UAE have resulted in a diverse spectrum of relations between our two countries. The strong bonds of friendship that exist between us are a testament to the values and common vision that we share, backed by the large Indian diaspora in the UAE. As we celebrate the Holi festival, let us embrace the spirit of unity and diversity that is at the heart of this occasion.”

Dr Aman Puri with revellers at the Holi event at Expo City Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Manal Al Banat, Chief Engagement Officer at Expo City Dubai, who was present, said. “We are delighted to host the Holi celebrations here at Expo City Dubai. Holi is a colourful festival and we are happy to see UAE residents come with family and friends to celebrate the occasion at Expo City Dubai.”

The Indian Consulate organised this year’s Holi celebrations under the theme “Phoolon ki Holi” which translates to Holi with flowers. True to its name, the entire Jubilee Park was strewn with fresh marigold and rose petals on the ground.

With popular Bollywood songs celebrating Holi playing in the background, residents made merry with family and friends.

Urvi Bhangdev, CEO of Dreamdecor Events Organisers Co, who did the décor for the event, said her company had brought in one tonne of marigold petals and 25kg of rose petals. “We have suppliers in India who provided us fresh flowers for the event.”

Her team also brought 250kg of organic colour for people to play with.

Several music and dance performances were held as part of the event. Image Credit: Supplied