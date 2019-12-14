Abu Dhabi: As many as 1,668 wills have been registered so far this year at the non-Muslims wills registry office of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), according to officials.

Among the wills registered at the Wills and Probate Services For Non-Muslims, 872 Indians topped the list in terms of nationalities, followed by 189 British and 96 South Africans. The centre started its services in 2017.

Speaking to Gulf News, Ameena Al Mazrouei, Social Responsibility Specialist at the ADJD, said, “Since 2017, so far, 1,668 expatriates registered their wills at the section. as many as 872 of them were Indians.”

The wills registration office for non-Muslims aims at building confidence among residents land ensures legal protection of their assets in the UAE, withe assets being distributed as the registered will in case of the sudden death of the testator. It ensures them the liberty of selecting their heirs as per their will for the disposal of their estate after death.

As per the will, beneficiaries can claim assets of the testator anywhere in the UAE, whether they register in Abu Dhabi or Dubai. It covers all the UAE.

The judicial department recently organised a three-day justice and tolerance exhibition at its premises under the slogan of “Following the Steps of Zayed” and showcased the department’s efforts towards to communities, families and workers in abid to boost peaceful co-existence, communal harmony, religious tolerance and respect for all faiths and cultures being followed in the UAE.

Al Mazrouei said, “In keeping with the principles of tolerance and respect to others’ rights, the non-Muslims wills section was established in 2017. The idea is to serve people from all segments of the community, irrespective of their nationalities and religion.”

For more details on the wills, residents can call 02 651 3257 or 02 651 3262 or write to: wills.non-muslims@adjd.gov.ae

IN FIGURES

WILLS AND PROBATE SERVICES FOR NON-MUSLIMS

- 64 is the number of nationalities of people who have registered their wills since 2017

- 872 are Indians

- 189 are British

- 96 are South Africans

_Source: ADJD