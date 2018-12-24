Venkatesh said, “Dubai Airports went to great lengths to find out what he liked. Accordingly, in the morning they sent him a cake in the shape of a football with the logo of his favourite New Orleans Saints team on it. In the evening, he was showered with gifts after we had done the exclusive desert safari. He was presented figures of his favourite sports and cartoon characters. He was super thrilled. Dubai Airports was also mindful that his brother, just three years older, doesn’t feel left out. He too got a bagful of gifts.”